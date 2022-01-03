0
Stock video
Little boy watching TV, back view
M
- Stock footage ID: 1084783207
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|41.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:31Happy family- mother and Two kids lying down on the sofa and using tablet pc at night. Family watching movie on tablet computer in a dark room, playing games. HD 1080p, slow motion 240 fps
hd00:27Happy family- Father, mother and Two kids lying down on the sofa and using tablet pc at night. Family watching movie on tablet computer in a dark room. HD 1080p, slow motion 240 fps, high speed camera
hd00:12Cute little african children play online game using digital tablet having fun with parental control sit on sofa, happy black family laugh look at computer screen together enjoy do internet shopping
hd00:09Happy african family parents and little children enjoy using devices together sit on sofa, technology addicted couple with kids having fun with laptop tablet phone at home, people gadget addiction
4k00:10happy family using tablet computer with children mother and father watching kids play game on touchscreen technology enjoying relaxing evening before bedtime
4k00:12Happy family young parents couple and cute preschool kid son using laptop looking at computer screen enjoying watching funny social media video doing online shopping relaxing on sofa at home together
hd00:07Happy african american dad and little son laughing looking at phone, black father teaching child boy using smartphone apps sitting on sofa, loving daddy holding cellphone talking to small kid at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:20Cinematic shot of toddler baby boy and his bigger sister watching cartoons or playing games together with tablet on carpet in living room at home. technology, new generation, family.learning
4k00:16Cinematic shot of toddler baby boy and his bigger sisters watching cartoons or playing games together with smart phone on carpet in living room at home. Concept of technology, new generation, family.
4k00:18Cinematic shot of toddler baby boy and his bigger sister watching cartoons or playing games together with smart phone on carpet in living room at home. Concept of technology, new generation, family.