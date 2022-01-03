 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Happy Chinese New Year dynamic corner frames background. Paper cut craft style Asian art. Red flowers, peals in centre, golden branches. Traditional Spring festival Lunar year decoration 3D Render 4K

S

By SoftLight

  • Stock footage ID: 1084783192
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV429.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.9 MB

Related stock videos

Happy Chinese New Year dynamic corners frame red color background. Paper cut craft style Asian art. Red flowers with peals, golden branches. Traditional Spring festive Lunar year decoration. 3D Render
4k00:10Happy Chinese New Year dynamic corners frame red color background. Paper cut craft style Asian art. Red flowers with peals, golden branches. Traditional Spring festive Lunar year decoration. 3D Render
Happy Chinese New Year dynamic corner frame background. Paper cut craft style Asian art. Red flowers with peals in centre, golden branches. Traditional Spring festival Lunar year decoration. 3D Render
4k00:10Happy Chinese New Year dynamic corner frame background. Paper cut craft style Asian art. Red flowers with peals in centre, golden branches. Traditional Spring festival Lunar year decoration. 3D Render
Happy Chinese New Year dynamic corner frames background. Paper cut craft style Asian art. Pink flowers, peals in centre, golden branches. Traditional Spring festival Lunar year decoration 3D Render 4K
4k00:10Happy Chinese New Year dynamic corner frames background. Paper cut craft style Asian art. Pink flowers, peals in centre, golden branches. Traditional Spring festival Lunar year decoration 3D Render 4K
Happy Chinese New Year dynamic corner frames background. Paper cut craft style Asian art. Pink flowers, peals in centre, golden branches. Traditional Spring festival Lunar year decoration 3D Render 4K
4k00:10Happy Chinese New Year dynamic corner frames background. Paper cut craft style Asian art. Pink flowers, peals in centre, golden branches. Traditional Spring festival Lunar year decoration 3D Render 4K
Happy Chinese New Year dynamic corner frame background. Paper cut craft style Asian art. Pink flowers with peals in centre, golden branches. Traditional Spring festival Lunar year decoration 3D Render
4k00:10Happy Chinese New Year dynamic corner frame background. Paper cut craft style Asian art. Pink flowers with peals in centre, golden branches. Traditional Spring festival Lunar year decoration 3D Render
Happy Chinese New Year. Chinese decorative classic festive background for holiday. Traditional lunar year background with gold ingots, tangerines, lanterns and cute cow.
4k00:10Happy Chinese New Year. Chinese decorative classic festive background for holiday. Traditional lunar year background with gold ingots, tangerines, lanterns and cute cow.
Happy Chinese New Year. Chinese decorative classic festive background for holiday. Traditional lunar year background with gold ingots and tangerines.
4k00:10Happy Chinese New Year. Chinese decorative classic festive background for holiday. Traditional lunar year background with gold ingots and tangerines.
Pig with lucky coins lower thirds. 2 in 1 video animations in 4K for TV shows, stage design, movies, intro, news and Chinese new year projects. Includes ALPHA MATTE.
4k00:18Pig with lucky coins lower thirds. 2 in 1 video animations in 4K for TV shows, stage design, movies, intro, news and Chinese new year projects. Includes ALPHA MATTE.

Related video keywords