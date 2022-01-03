0
Stock video
Aerial Drone - Landscape on the Castello Sforzesco in Milan
N
- Stock footage ID: 1084782877
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MP4
|296.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|54.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Cartoon. Medieval fairytale castle in the mountain valley landscape with ocean bay. Animated hard rain, storming wind, low clouds, fog. Small lighthouse. Timelaps.
4k00:19Aerial Drone Shot of Black Lives Matter Mural in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, New York - Shot on DJI Mavic 2 Pro on June 19, 2020
hd00:25Abu Dhabi, UAE - February 5, 2019 - Louvre Abu Dhabi is an art and civilization museum, part of a 30 year agreement between the city of Abu Dhabi and France.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
abbeyaerial droneancientarchitectureartart nouveau stylebaroquebeautifulbellbell towerbluebricksbuildingcastlescathedralchurchcitycityscapecountrysidecrosscultureduomo milaneuropeeuropeanexteriorfacadefamoushistorichistoricalhistoryitalylandmarklandscapemedieval castlemonasterymonumentnatureoldromeruinssceneryscenicskystyletourismtouristtownurbanviewwall