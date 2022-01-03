 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial video of peach and mandarin tree greenhouses

F

By Francesco Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1084782871
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$792704 × 1520MOV2.2 GB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.9 MB

Related stock videos

Two Ripe Peaches on the Tree, Close-up
hd00:28Two Ripe Peaches on the Tree, Close-up
woman farmer in hat picking peaches from the tree and placing them in a baske
4k00:10woman farmer in hat picking peaches from the tree and placing them in a baske
Young woman farmer with hat picking peaches from the tree and placing them in a basket
4k00:10Young woman farmer with hat picking peaches from the tree and placing them in a basket
Young woman farmer with hat picking peaches from the tree and placing them in a basket
4k00:11Young woman farmer with hat picking peaches from the tree and placing them in a basket
Young woman farmer with hat picking peaches from the tree and placing them in a basket
4k00:05Young woman farmer with hat picking peaches from the tree and placing them in a basket
A tree blooming with white flowers. Cherry, apple, plum or sweet cherry in a flowering state. Delicate white petals. A very beautiful blooming spring garden. 4k video
4k00:05A tree blooming with white flowers. Cherry, apple, plum or sweet cherry in a flowering state. Delicate white petals. A very beautiful blooming spring garden. 4k video
Aerial view of a blossoming of fruit trees in the countryside. Peach, plum and nectarine trees
4k00:18Aerial view of a blossoming of fruit trees in the countryside. Peach, plum and nectarine trees
Flying at 90 degree angle over blossoming peach trees at fruit farm arranged horizontally and planted in perfect rows. Niagara Region, Ontario, Canada. Farming, agriculture, fresh produce concept.
hd00:08Flying at 90 degree angle over blossoming peach trees at fruit farm arranged horizontally and planted in perfect rows. Niagara Region, Ontario, Canada. Farming, agriculture, fresh produce concept.

Related video keywords