 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Nervous Breakdown. Portrait Of Emotional Black Female Shouting Looking At Camera And Shaking Hands Standing Over Blue Studio Background. Mental Health Problems Concept. Slow Motion

P

By Prostock-studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084782676
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV459.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.7 MB

Related stock videos

Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
Portrait of Beautiful caucasian brunette woman laughing
4k00:21Portrait of Beautiful caucasian brunette woman laughing
Old man in love kissing his wife's forehead. 4K Cinematic.
4k00:23Old man in love kissing his wife's forehead. 4K Cinematic.
Silhouette of a sad young girl sitting in the dark leaning against the wall in old condo, Domestic violence, family problems, Stress, violence, The concept of depression and suicide.
4k00:26Silhouette of a sad young girl sitting in the dark leaning against the wall in old condo, Domestic violence, family problems, Stress, violence, The concept of depression and suicide.
Close up portrait of beautiful young mother asian carrying little baby girl in home and sunlight in the morning. Healthcare, love, relationship concept
4k00:16Close up portrait of beautiful young mother asian carrying little baby girl in home and sunlight in the morning. Healthcare, love, relationship concept
Beautiful woman in medical protective mask dancing energetically and actively on blue studio background. Party, happiness, freedom, youth concept.
4k00:30Beautiful woman in medical protective mask dancing energetically and actively on blue studio background. Party, happiness, freedom, youth concept.
Montage of Happy Smiling Many People Close-up. Concept of Multi Ethnic and Multi-Cultural Persons. Casual Female and Male Diverse Background of Lips. Bright Expressive Emotional Fun and Joy Lifestyle
4k00:11Montage of Happy Smiling Many People Close-up. Concept of Multi Ethnic and Multi-Cultural Persons. Casual Female and Male Diverse Background of Lips. Bright Expressive Emotional Fun and Joy Lifestyle
Young depressed female sitting on sofa at home, hugging pillow, texting on cellphone with unhappy expression, fighting with boyfriend on phone, breaking up, having relationship problems, feeling down
hd00:12Young depressed female sitting on sofa at home, hugging pillow, texting on cellphone with unhappy expression, fighting with boyfriend on phone, breaking up, having relationship problems, feeling down

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of Beautiful Senior Woman Gently Applying Under Eye Face Cream. Elderly Lady Makes Her Skin Soft, Smooth, Wrinkle Free with Natural anti-aging Cosmetics. Product for Beauty Skincare, Makeup
4k00:13Portrait of Beautiful Senior Woman Gently Applying Under Eye Face Cream. Elderly Lady Makes Her Skin Soft, Smooth, Wrinkle Free with Natural anti-aging Cosmetics. Product for Beauty Skincare, Makeup
Same model in other videos
Keep Silence. African American Woman Gesturing Finger On Lips Smiling To Camera Posing Over Pink Studio Background. Portrait Of Cheerful Female Showing Hush Sign. It's A Secret Concept
4k00:15Keep Silence. African American Woman Gesturing Finger On Lips Smiling To Camera Posing Over Pink Studio Background. Portrait Of Cheerful Female Showing Hush Sign. It's A Secret Concept
Anger. Angry Black Lady Clenching Fist Looking At Camera Standing Over Pink Background. Portrait Of Mad Woman Posing In Studio. Female Rage, Negative Emotions Concept. Slow Motion
4k00:16Anger. Angry Black Lady Clenching Fist Looking At Camera Standing Over Pink Background. Portrait Of Mad Woman Posing In Studio. Female Rage, Negative Emotions Concept. Slow Motion
Thoughtful Black Lady Thinking Touching Chin, Pointing Finger Up Having Idea And Smiling To Camera Posing Over Pink Studio Background. Eureka Moment, Inspiration Concept
4k00:09Thoughtful Black Lady Thinking Touching Chin, Pointing Finger Up Having Idea And Smiling To Camera Posing Over Pink Studio Background. Eureka Moment, Inspiration Concept
I Don't Know. Clueless African American Millennial Lady Shrugging Shoulders Expressing Ignorance Looking At Camera Posing Over Pink Studio Background. Female Doing Shoulder Shrug
4k00:17I Don't Know. Clueless African American Millennial Lady Shrugging Shoulders Expressing Ignorance Looking At Camera Posing Over Pink Studio Background. Female Doing Shoulder Shrug
Headache. Unhappy African American Woman Suffering From Migraine Pain Massaging Temples Looking At Camera Standing Over Blue Studio Background. Health Problems Concept
4k00:22Headache. Unhappy African American Woman Suffering From Migraine Pain Massaging Temples Looking At Camera Standing Over Blue Studio Background. Health Problems Concept
Sick Black Young Lady Scratching And Touching Sore Runny Nose Suffering From Cold Symptoms Standing Over Blue Studio Background. Nasal Diseases, Allergy And Rhinitis Concept. Slowmo
4k00:11Sick Black Young Lady Scratching And Touching Sore Runny Nose Suffering From Cold Symptoms Standing Over Blue Studio Background. Nasal Diseases, Allergy And Rhinitis Concept. Slowmo
Black Young Woman Whispering Holding Hand Near Mouth Sharing Secret News And Gossips Smiling To Camera Posing In Studio Over Pink Background. Slow Motion, Closeup
4k00:14Black Young Woman Whispering Holding Hand Near Mouth Sharing Secret News And Gossips Smiling To Camera Posing In Studio Over Pink Background. Slow Motion, Closeup
Disgust. Cropped Shot Of Disgusted African American Young Woman Smelling Unpleasant Stink Pinching Nose And Frowning Posing Over Pink Studio Background. Slow Motion
4k00:15Disgust. Cropped Shot Of Disgusted African American Young Woman Smelling Unpleasant Stink Pinching Nose And Frowning Posing Over Pink Studio Background. Slow Motion

Related video keywords