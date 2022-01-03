0
Stock video
Best gift from bros. Multiethnic guys greeting their friend, middle eastern guy opening box and thanking, laughing together at home in evening, zoom in shot, slow motion
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084782625
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Same model in other videos
4k00:15Modern Middle-Eastern Family Cooking Together, Arab Man Taking Photo On Smartphone While His Wife And Daughter Making Salad And Cutting Fresh Vegetables. Healthy Food And Nutrition
4k00:12Home owners. Happy man hugging and lifting wife, laughing together, celebrating moving day in their new apartment, feeling excited moving into own house, slow motion
4k00:10Happy Middle-Eastern Family Of Three Cooking Together Making Fresh Vegetable Salad For Dinner In Modern Kitchen At Home. Parents And Little Daughter Preparing Meal On Weekend. Tracking Shot
4k00:10Happy Muslim Couple Dancing Having Fun Cooking Together In Modern Kitchen At Home. Family Of Two Laugh And Dance Enjoying Weekend And Dinner Preparation. Tracking Shot, Slowmo
4k00:12New normal and job employment. Young woman talking to male jobseeker, asking questions, both wearing protective medical masks, slow motion
4k00:13Modern youngsters communication. Group of cheerful young friends talking together, sharing news on smartphones and laughing, sitting together on floor, top view, slow motion
4k00:12Music Production Concept. Young Black Guy In Professional Headphones Singing Song To Microphone At Sound Record Studio With Red Lighting, African American Male Singer Recording New Track, Slow Motion
Related video keywords
4kadultafrican americanarabbachelors partybirthdaybrocarefreecaucasiancongratulationdiverseemotionenjoyeveningfriendsfriendshipgiftgratefulgreetinggroupguyshandsomehappinesshappyholidayholidayshomejoyfullaughinglifestylemalematemenmultiethnicneonpartypresentproresslow motionsmilesofasurprisethankthreetogetheryoungzoom in