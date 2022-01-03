0
Stock video
Loving Black Mom Holding Little Son On Hands, Bonding With Preschooler Male Child At Home, Tender African American Mother Touching Foreheads With Small Kid And Smiling, Enjoying Time Together
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084782598
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|574.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:07Happy cute affectionate adopted little kid girl hugging foster care parent mother with eyes closed, adorable small child daughter embrace mum cuddling enjoy tender sweet moment concept, close up view
4k00:29Baby feet in mother hands. Tiny Newborn Baby's feet on female Heart Shaped hands closeup. Mom and her Child. Happy Family concept. Beautiful conceptual video of Maternity.
4k00:11happy family mom and son hold hands close-up teamwork. mother and boy kid together hands at sunset. parent girl and child happy childhood. lifestyle happy family mother day concept
hd00:10Happy family mom and daughter in field at sunset. Mom with daughter stretch their hand to sun while playing with rays. Concept of happy family and togetherness with nature. Happy family concept
4k00:16Portrait of a beautiful young woman blowing on the ripened dandelion in the evening against the background of the sunset sun. 4K slow motion video.
4k00:15Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:13Happy family walking towards ocean holding hand playing on the beach at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:21Mother swinging little girl around Happy family on the beach holding hands sat sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
4k00:21Babysitting Concept. Nanny And Little Preschooler Boy Drawing Together At Home, Using Watercolors And Pencils, Babysitter Lady Making Development Activities With Male Child, Slow Motion Footage
4k00:33Little Black Boy And His Loving Mom Drawing With Watercolors While Sitting At Table At Home, Caring African American Mother Helping Male Kid Rinsing Paintbrush In Jar Of Water, Slow Motion Footage
4k00:08Cheerful black mom playing with her little son at home, carrying him on neck while walking in room, joyful preschooler boy having fun with mother, enjoying spending time together, slow motion footage
4k00:17Kids Development. Caring Black Mother Teaching Little Son Reading At Home While Sitting In Chair With Book Together, African American Mom Spending Time With Her With Preschooler Male Kid, Slow Motion
4k00:08Family Time, Happy African American Mother Bonding With Little Son At Home, Loving Black Mom Holding Her Preschooler Child On Hands, Playing With Joyful Male Kid In Living Room And Laughing Together
4k00:22Cute Little Black Boy Drinking Water From Glass While Relaxing In Chair At Home, Thirsty African American Male Child Making Sips And Looking Away, Enjoying Healthy Drink, Slow Motion Footage
4k00:06Little black boy putting coins into piggy bank while sitting in chair with mom. Mother teaching small son counting and saving money, african american family learning financial literacy, cropped shot