0
Stock video
Home fun and relax. Playful happy african american lady stepping fingers on bathtub, taking bath at home, slow motion, selective focus
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084782574
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|983.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
hd00:09Happy mature senior couple dancing laughing in the kitchen, beautiful romantic middle aged older grandparents relaxing having fun together at home celebrating anniversary enjoy care love tenderness
4k00:16Portrait of happy business woman enjoy success on mobile phone at home office. Closeup joyful girl reading good news on phone in slow motion. Surprised lady celebrating victory on phone in apartment.
4k00:17Slow motion of happy young lady in headphones dancing and singing in remore control having fun in apartment. People, lifestyle and joy concept.
4k00:06Smiling young business woman professional talking on phone using laptop sit at home office desk, happy female customer make mobile call confirming online website shopping order delivery concept
4k00:13Excited young woman winner looks at laptop celebrates online success sits on sofa at home. Euphoric lady gets new distance job opportunity, reads good news in email, rejoices victory, feels motivated.
4k00:07Happy indian young woman wear headset communicating by conference call speak looking at computer at home office, video chat job interview or distance language course class with online teacher concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18An old lady looks out the window and smiles. In the window you can see the reflections of the nature that surrounds it outside the house. Concept of: life, drought, elderly support and nursing home.
4k00:22Young 30s woman in blue shirt drying her hair and dancing in blue bathroom at home. Mirror reflection of singing female making beauty procedures at home.
4k00:24Cinematic shot of young carefree happy attractive blond woman wearing red vintage dress is having fun to listening to the music, dancing crazy and jumping on sofa in living room at home.
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Diversity of people. Mosaic collage portrait of happy multiethnic men and women smiling to camera over bright colorful studio background, slow motion
4k00:16Podology concept. Young unrecognizable lady applying pampering cream on foot sole, making feet skin smooth, close up shot, slow motion
4k00:14Gig economy concept. Young positive black female independent contractor start working day remotely, opening laptop and typing on it, sitting at cozy workplace, slow motion
4k00:13Morning beauty routine. Young african american lady doing skin lifting facial massage, looking at mirror, sitting in bedroom with towel on head after shower, slow motion
4k00:16Skincare procedures. Close up shot of unrecognizable african american lady applying moisturizing cream on her hands skin, enjoying spa at home, slow motion
4k00:13Female beauty procedures. Young attractive african american lady applying smear of pampering cream on her cheek and laughing to camera, white studio background, slow motion
4k00:18Beauty care procedures. Mirror pov of young attractive african american lady applying moisturizing cream on her face, taking care about her appearance at home, slow motion
Related video keywords
4kafrican americanbathbathroombeautybipocblackblurredbodycalmcarecarefreecleanclose upcomfortenjoyfemalefingersfreshhandhappyhealthyhomehygieneladylazylifestylemillennialpeacefulpleasureproresrelaxrelaxedrelaxingrestrestingselective focusslow motionsmilingsoapspastepvitalitywarmweekendwellbeingwellnesswomanyoung