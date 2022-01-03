0
Stock video
Close up shot of pretty wet female feet, unrecognizable woman relaxing in bath and dancing with her legs at bathroom, tracking shot, slow motion
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084782568
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Woman stands in hot white sand and lets small waves cool off her feet on sunny summer day. Unrecognizable girl with dry sand on her legs wets her feet in the emerald sea water.
hd00:07Unrecognizable person woman pour hair conditioner in hands. Cosmetic liquid squeeze in hand in home bathroom on ceramic tiles background. Pour body care lotion
4k00:22SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Unknown young woman with sandy calves stands in shallow ocean water on a perfect day at the tropical beach. Girl with white sand stuck on legs stands in refreshing ocean water.
hd00:39Feet in Hiking Boots Walking on Autumn Road, Close Up. SLOW MOTION 120 FPS, STABILIZED SHOT. Unrecognizable woman feet tracking on fall day outdoors, walking through woodland. Disconnected.
hd00:14SLOW MOTION, LENS FLARE: Water splashes eveywhere when wet trekking sneakers hit asphalt. Young unknown woman on a pleasant run in calm forest. Sunrays beaming down on forest road as jogger runs by.
4k00:12SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Thirsty person uses their hand to scoop up a handful of refreshing cold stream water. Unrecognizable woman outstretches hand into a cascading stream of crystal clear water.
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Diversity of people. Mosaic collage portrait of happy multiethnic men and women smiling to camera over bright colorful studio background, slow motion
4k00:16Podology concept. Young unrecognizable lady applying pampering cream on foot sole, making feet skin smooth, close up shot, slow motion
4k00:14Gig economy concept. Young positive black female independent contractor start working day remotely, opening laptop and typing on it, sitting at cozy workplace, slow motion
4k00:13Morning beauty routine. Young african american lady doing skin lifting facial massage, looking at mirror, sitting in bedroom with towel on head after shower, slow motion
4k00:16Skincare procedures. Close up shot of unrecognizable african american lady applying moisturizing cream on her hands skin, enjoying spa at home, slow motion
4k00:13Female beauty procedures. Young attractive african american lady applying smear of pampering cream on her cheek and laughing to camera, white studio background, slow motion
4k00:18Beauty care procedures. Mirror pov of young attractive african american lady applying moisturizing cream on her face, taking care about her appearance at home, slow motion
Related video keywords
4kafrican americanbarefootbathbathingbathroombathtubbeautifulbeautybipocbodycarecleancleansingclose upcroppeddancingfeetfemalefootfreshfreshnesshealthyhygienehygienicsladylegslifestylemillennialnaturalprorespurityrelaxrelaxationrestslow motionsoftspatracking shottreatmentunrecognizablewashwaterwellbeingwellnesswetwomanyoung