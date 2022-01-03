0
Stock video
Morning routine. Over shoulder portrait of young positive african american woman wearing bathrobe and towel on head after shower smiling to camera with mirror reflection, slow motion
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084782535
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Close up shot of young bearded man hugging and kissing his cute friend brown basenji pure breed dog. Animals and human friendship
4k00:09beautiful girl smiling with butterfly on face fluttering wings having fun with wildlife in nature conservation zoo 4k
4k00:11Close up shot of young bearded man hugging and gently strokes his cute friend brown basenji pure breed dog. Animals pets and human friendship
4k00:13Little dog is licking face of laughing girl while wearing Christmas antlers sitting on sofa at home. Happy young woman celebrating festive season with yellow dog by christmas tree
4k00:12Happy employees of solar power plant raise their hands and shout for joy, clapping each other. People are satisfied with result of their work success.
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Diversity of people. Mosaic collage portrait of happy multiethnic men and women smiling to camera over bright colorful studio background, slow motion
4k00:16Podology concept. Young unrecognizable lady applying pampering cream on foot sole, making feet skin smooth, close up shot, slow motion
4k00:14Gig economy concept. Young positive black female independent contractor start working day remotely, opening laptop and typing on it, sitting at cozy workplace, slow motion
4k00:13Morning beauty routine. Young african american lady doing skin lifting facial massage, looking at mirror, sitting in bedroom with towel on head after shower, slow motion
4k00:16Skincare procedures. Close up shot of unrecognizable african american lady applying moisturizing cream on her hands skin, enjoying spa at home, slow motion
4k00:13Female beauty procedures. Young attractive african american lady applying smear of pampering cream on her cheek and laughing to camera, white studio background, slow motion
4k00:18Beauty care procedures. Mirror pov of young attractive african american lady applying moisturizing cream on her face, taking care about her appearance at home, slow motion
Related video keywords
4kadorableafrican americanappearanceattractivebathbathrobebathroombeautifulbeautybipoccameracarecheerfulcutefacefemalefreshgood-lookinghappyhomehygieneladylovelymillennialmirrormodelnourishingover shoulderpleasantpleasedportraitpositiveproresreflectionself loveshowerskinskincareslow motionsmilesmilingsmoothspatowelwellbeingwomanyoung