0
Stock video
Domestic beauty procedures. Young positive african american lady massaging her face with moisturizing cream at bathroom, profile portrait, slow motion
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084782529
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|741.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:59Beautiful romantic brunette woman lying on bed at the windows in slowmotion and takes her cat in hands. 1920x1080. hd
4k00:16Young jockey girl is preparing a horse for a ride in stable. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
hd00:59Young woman wears headphones looking on the window and relaxing with her lovely Maine Coon cat at window with blurred city background at sunset in slowmotion. 1920x1080
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Diversity of people. Mosaic collage portrait of happy multiethnic men and women smiling to camera over bright colorful studio background, slow motion
4k00:16Podology concept. Young unrecognizable lady applying pampering cream on foot sole, making feet skin smooth, close up shot, slow motion
4k00:14Gig economy concept. Young positive black female independent contractor start working day remotely, opening laptop and typing on it, sitting at cozy workplace, slow motion
4k00:13Morning beauty routine. Young african american lady doing skin lifting facial massage, looking at mirror, sitting in bedroom with towel on head after shower, slow motion
4k00:16Skincare procedures. Close up shot of unrecognizable african american lady applying moisturizing cream on her hands skin, enjoying spa at home, slow motion
4k00:13Female beauty procedures. Young attractive african american lady applying smear of pampering cream on her cheek and laughing to camera, white studio background, slow motion
4k00:18Beauty care procedures. Mirror pov of young attractive african american lady applying moisturizing cream on her face, taking care about her appearance at home, slow motion
Related video keywords
4kafrican americanantiageapplyingbathrobebathroombeautifulbeautybipoccarecosmeticscosmetologycreamdermatologyfacefemalefreshhappyhomehydrationhygieneladyliftingmakeupmassagemillennialmirrormoisturizermorningnourishingnutritionperfectportraitprofileproresrejuvenationside viewskinskincareslow motionsmoothspatreatmentwellnesswindowwomanyoungyouth