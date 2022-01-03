0
Stock video
Covid-19 Disease. Sick Overweight African American Lady Coughing In Fist Using Laptop Working Online, Feeling Bad Sitting In Chair At Home. Coronavirus Symptom, Lungs Inflammation Concept
P
- Stock footage ID: 1084782523
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10the young female medical doctor gave advice to a fat overweight Asian woman for weight loss and a healthy lifestyle to prevent illness from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:08Side view of cheerful chubby woman in pink Covid-19 face mask standing on balcony with coffee and waving. Portrait of joyful young Caucasian lady greeting neighbors in the morning during coronavirus.
4k00:08Immunization approval. Happy young vaccinated african american lady showing shoulder with medical plaster after vaccine injection and gesturing thumb up, smiling to camera, white studio background
hd00:12the young female medical doctor gave advice to a fat overweight Asian woman for weight loss and a healthy lifestyle to prevent illness from covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:07seven-year-old boy child tests weight on electronic scales - obesity problems on the rise for children after quarantine lockdown Covid-19 Coronavirus
4k00:12Covid-19 Recovery. Recovered Black Woman Taking Off Face Mask Smiling To Camera Posing On Yellow Studio Background. End Of Coronavirus Pandemic And Social Distancing Concept
4k00:07Ear Pain. Sick African American Lady Suffering From Otitis Illness Massaging Aching Ears Posing Standing Over Blue Studio Background, Looking At Camera. Healthcare Problem Concept
Same model in other videos
4k00:17Overweight Black Lady Cleaning Room And Singing Holding Mop Like Microphone Having Fun While Tidying The House Indoors, Wearing Wireles Headphones. Housework Concept. Slow Motion, Tracking Shot
4k00:20Oversized African American Woman Mopping Floor And Dancing Wearing Headphones Having Fun While Cleaning House At Home. Housework, Cleanup Chores Concept. Slow Motion
4k00:18Overweight Black Female Playing Mobile Game On Smartphone Having Fun Sitting In Chair At Home. Gamer Lady Using Cellphone. People And Gadgets, Gaming Concept. Selective Focus
4k00:22Plus-Sized Black Lady Talking On Phone Using Laptop And Browsing Internet Sitting In Chair At Home. Modern Lifestyle, Mobile Communication Concept. Selective Focus, Slow Motion
4k00:15Overweight African American Woman Using Laptop Watching Movie Having Fun Sitting In Chair At Home. Happy Lady Typing And Browsing Internet On Computer Working Online Indoors. People And Technology
4k00:21Overweight Black Businesswoman Using Laptop Computer Typing Business Report And Browsing Internet Sitting In Modern Office. Female Entrepreneur Doing Work Online Sitting At Desk At Workplace.
4k00:26Discontented Overweight African American Lady Talking On Cellphone Having Unpleasant Phone Conversation Sitting In Chair At Home. Communication Problems Concept. Slow Motion
Related video keywords
20s4kadultafrican americanallergicallergybackgroundbusinesscasualchaircomputercoronaviruscoughcovid-19diseasedistancefemalefootagefreelancerhealthcarehomeillnessindoorinternetladylaptoplifestylemedicalmillennialmodernonlineoversizedoverweightpandemicplumpplus sizeprogrammerproressicknesssittingslow motionslowmotechnologyvideowomanworkyoung