Cheerful black mom playing with her little son at home, carrying him on neck while walking in room, joyful preschooler boy having fun with mother, enjoying spending time together, slow motion footage
- Stock footage ID: 1084782505
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|854.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
hd00:45Mother and her baby son having fun and playing at home. Little kid 1,5 years old play with his mom arms at home near a big window with sunlight
4k00:22Middle plan of cute adorable funny little daughter caressing young mum, kissing on cheek, playing on sofa at home. Happy family having fun on couch. Concept of family, parenthood, togetherness.
4k00:21Babysitting Concept. Nanny And Little Preschooler Boy Drawing Together At Home, Using Watercolors And Pencils, Babysitter Lady Making Development Activities With Male Child, Slow Motion Footage
4k00:33Little Black Boy And His Loving Mom Drawing With Watercolors While Sitting At Table At Home, Caring African American Mother Helping Male Kid Rinsing Paintbrush In Jar Of Water, Slow Motion Footage
4k00:17Kids Development. Caring Black Mother Teaching Little Son Reading At Home While Sitting In Chair With Book Together, African American Mom Spending Time With Her With Preschooler Male Kid, Slow Motion
4k00:08Family Time, Happy African American Mother Bonding With Little Son At Home, Loving Black Mom Holding Her Preschooler Child On Hands, Playing With Joyful Male Kid In Living Room And Laughing Together
4k00:22Cute Little Black Boy Drinking Water From Glass While Relaxing In Chair At Home, Thirsty African American Male Child Making Sips And Looking Away, Enjoying Healthy Drink, Slow Motion Footage
4k00:06Little black boy putting coins into piggy bank while sitting in chair with mom. Mother teaching small son counting and saving money, african american family learning financial literacy, cropped shot
4k00:25Relocation Concept. Black woman with son on hands walking in new flat, african american single mother holding cardboard box and look around, checking rooms after moving to new home, slow motion
