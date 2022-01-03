0
Stock video
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 27 : Busy summer day downtown at Cloud Gate Chicago, Illinois on August 27, 2021.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084782481
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|51.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Miraflores district, in Lima Peru. During the lockdown for coronavirus. Empty streets, few public transportation. Aerial view. Some cars and buses in one of the more transit avenues in Lima.
4k00:09Sunrise over city, closeup on modern downtown Los Angeles skyline buildings silhouettes. 4K UHD timelapse.
4k00:32Aerial view of Toronto skyline, Centre Island and Lake Ontario on a summer day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, tilt up.
4k00:10Bogota, Colombia, time lapse view of Bogota cityscape on a sunny day. Bogota is the capital of Colombia and one of the largest cities in South America.
4k00:09A nighttime exterior establishing shot of the upper floors of a typical Brooklyn brownstone residential home as a room lights up then turns off. Day matching: 1045545877
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:32Los Angeles, California CIRCA - 2018. Aerial view of downtown LA traffic on the freeway on a sunny day in Los Angeles, California. Shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:25Aerial above Chicago North Shore suburbs with Lake Michigan and city skyline. Chicago downtown on the horizon, United States
4k00:24Aerial view of downtown LA traffic on the freeway on a sunny day in Los Angeles, California. Shot on 4K RED camera.
Related video keywords
architectureareaartattractionbeanbuildingcenterpiecechicagocitycityscapeclouddaydestinationdistortdowntownestablishing shotexteriorfamilyfamily vacationfamousfascinatinggateillinoislandmarklocationmillenniummirrormodernoutdoorparkpeoplepersonplazapolishedpopularpublicreflectreflectionsculpturesightseeingskyskylinesummertourismtouristtravelurbanusawalking