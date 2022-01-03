0
Stock video
Animated continuous one line drawing of open gift box. Surprise package for christmas or birthday party. Party and celebration concept
L
By Logvin art
- Stock footage ID: 1084782388
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|70.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|866 kB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Heart balloon one line continuous drawing, single line art, romance, love sketch, romantic Valentine's day doodle animation
4k00:24Self drawing animation of Birthday party. B-day celebration. Hand drawn family dinner, holiday, festival. Woman and guests sitting at table. Thanksgiving Day illustration. Funeral banquet
4k00:12Animated self drawing of one continuous line draw cute gifts box tied with ribbon tape and flying heart shaped gas balloon. Romantic marriage proposal gift concept. Full length single line animation.
4k00:144k animated self drawing of continuous line draw of gift box full of decorative festive object. Holiday banner, web poster, flyer, stylish brochure, greeting card, cover. High quality 4k footage
4k00:144k animated self drawing of continuous line draw of gift box full of decorative festive object. Holiday banner, web poster, flyer, stylish brochure, greeting card, cover. High quality 4k footage
4k00:144k animated self drawing of continuous line draw of gift box full of decorative festive object. Holiday banner, web poster, flyer, stylish brochure, greeting card, cover. High quality 4k footage
4k00:144k animated self drawing of continuous line draw of gift box full of decorative festive object. Holiday banner, web poster, flyer, stylish brochure, greeting card, cover. High quality 4k footage
Related video keywords
animatedanniversaryartworkbirthdaybowboxcardcelebrationchristmasconceptcontinuouscontourcreativedecorationdesigndoodledrawingelementfestivegiftgraphicgreetinghappyholidayillustrationisolatedlineline artlinearmodernobjectopenoutlinepackagepaintingpaperpartypresentribbonsalesignsimplesinglesketchsurprisesymboltemplatevalentineyear