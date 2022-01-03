0
Stock video
Inspiration adventure travel. Back view of woman with backpack standing on top of mountain, enjoy summer nature and touch her long hair by hand. Happiness, wanderlust and freedom concept. 4k
M
By Molishka
- Stock footage ID: 1084782145
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|114.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Teammate helping hiker to reach summit . Couple hiking in New Zealand, hand reach out to help female hiker reach the summit. A helping hand concept
4k00:08Woman helping another woman up a steep path giving a helping hand. Women achievment, success, empowerment and strength.
hd00:06Active family play games at modern warm kitchen, young mom riding small daughter while she sitting inside of cardboard box, celebrate relocation day to new home, spend quarantine time creative concept
hd00:11Young woman hiking high up in the mountains reaching the top, she is pulling out her hand asking for assistance. The man is giving her a helping hand.
4k00:18Mother with baby daughter traveling family vacations in Norway hiking together active healthy lifestyle happy smiling woman and child outdoor happy emotions Lofoten islands landscape
4k00:10young woman in car holding hand out window feeling wind blowing through fingers driving in countryside on road trip travelling for summer vacation enjoying freedom on the road at sunset
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Woman dancing on boat at sunset Girl friends doing silly freestyle dance with arms in air on yacht enjoying sunset on party boat European summer holiday travel vacation adventure in Amalfi Coast Italy
4k00:13Following Footage of the Beautiful Fit Woman Runner in Sportswear Jogging Stops on the Trail To Rest and Admire Breathtaking Mountain View. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Unhappy Woman with Dry Brittle Hair Checking Her Tangled Hair in Mirror. Concept of Hair Care and Using Cosmetics for Strong Hair, Brittle Tips
4k00:12View from behind on Attractive Young Woman with Long Hair in White Bathrobe Lies by Wide Window with Green Trees and Plants on Background. Girl Resting on Big Sofa in Hotel Room After a Spa Procedure.
4k00:13Back View of Happy Romantic Man and Woman Sitting Together, Looking Each Other, Laughing and Fun on First Date in Nature and Beautiful Landscape. Couple in Love on Wooden Bridge on Mountains Lake
4k00:14Sexy Young Woman in Red Swimwear Walking on Beach with White Sand and Blue Ocean Water at Hot Sunny Day. Woman Relax on Vacation Near Turquoise Sea in Tropics in Thailand
4k00:10Woman Freelancer Sitting on Wooden Pier at Lake with Laptop, Relaxing and Enjoying Nature Landscape. Travel Woman with Computer in Outdoor Office on Beautiful River with Kayak and the Green Mountains.
4k00:11Back View of Couple Sitting Together on First Date on River Bridge, Man Flirting, Touching Woman Ass, Getting Hard Slap on Face. Woman Pushing Sexually Harassing Friend at Lake with Mountains
4k00:18Slow Motion of Travel Girl with Long Hair in Red Dress Walking on Wooden Path in Mangrove Forest in Park on Sunny Day. Top View of Tourist Woman Going on Bridge with Green Trees Around
Related video keywords
4kactiveactive lifestyleadventureback viewbackpackbeautyconceptenduranceenjoyextremefemalefreedomgirlhairhandhappinesshealthy lifestylehighhikinginspirationlifestylelong hairmotivationmountainmountain peaknatureone personoutdoorpersonrelaxationrockskyslow motionsportstandingsuccesssummerthailandtoptouchtourismtousled hairtraveltrekkingvacationwanderlustwomanyoung