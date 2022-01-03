0
Stock video
Animated continuous one line drawing of stack of books with open book. Education and back to school concept
L
By Logvin art
- Stock footage ID: 1084782136
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|112.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|5.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|1.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10One line art, book continuous line drawing, books animation, hand drawn books doodle animated
4k00:07Animated continuous line drawing of open book with flying pages. Education and back to school concept
Related video keywords
animatedbackgroundbannerbookbusinessclasscognitioncollegeconceptcontinuouscontinuous linecontourcontour linecreativedrawingeducationgraphicideaillustrationisolatedknowledgelearninglibrarylinelinearminimalismminimalistnovelobjectone lineopenopen bookoutlinepagereadingschoolsignssimplicitysinglestackstack of booksstudentstudysymbolteachingtrainingtrendyuniversitywriting