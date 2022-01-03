0
Stock video
Flying over a mountain shelter
m
By mdpfootage
- Stock footage ID: 1084781881
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|185 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|83.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:25Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
4k00:30Atmospheric smoke 4K Fog effect. VFX Element. Haze background. Abstract smoke cloud. Smoke in slow motion on black background. White smoke slowly floating through space against black background.
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
4k00:27AERIAL: Red convertible car driving along the coastal road above dramatic rocky shore towards volcanic mountains. Happy young couple on summer vacation traveling at the seaside in Oahu island, Hawaii
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:37Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:38Aerial view of helicopter flying over ocean shoreline city with mountains in the distance during purple sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
Related video keywords
achieveactiveadventureaerialalpinearchitectureashbeautifulcalmcoldcratersdrivingdroneendlesseruptionetna sicilyetna volcanoflyingforestgoalhistoricalimmenselandscapelavamagmameditationmediterraneanmount etnamountainmountain roadnatureoutdoorpanoramapathpeaksceneryscenicsicilysilencesnowtourismtransportationtraveltruckvalleyviewvolcanicwinter