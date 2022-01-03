0
Stock video
Glitch microbes under the microscope icon on black background. creative 4k footage for your video project.
c
- Stock footage ID: 1084781680
Video clip length: 00:04FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|6.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|711 kB
Related stock videos
hd00:26Footage on the theme blood, diseases, interstitial fluid, bacterial background, research using a microscope at extreme magnification of about 1000x
hd00:56Footage on the theme blood, diseases, interstitial fluid, bacterial background, research using a microscope at extreme magnification of about 1000x
sd00:13PRAGUE - APRIL 11: Doctor uses microscope to analyze blood sample. April 11th, 2007, Prague, Czech Republic
hd00:10Periodic table of elements and laboratory tools. Science concept. The concept of laboratory studies