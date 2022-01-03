0
Stock video
Glitch syringe icon on black background. creative 4k footage for your video project.
c
- Stock footage ID: 1084781614
Video clip length: 00:04FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|2.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|2.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|627 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:14First aid kit concept with hand holding medicine chest with cross and healthcare icons. Available in 4K FullHD and HD video 2D render footage on white. Animation logo icon for yours presentation.
4k00:11First Aid Kit. Medical kit concept with hand holding medicine chest with cross and healthcare icons. Available in 4K video 2D render footage on white. Animation logo icon for yours presentation.
4k00:10White Line Syringe Icon Isolated on Black Background. Medical and Disease Prevention Concept Icon. 4K Ultra HD Video Motion Graphic Animation.
hd00:10Medical Syringe Injection On Green Screen Background. Syringe For Medical, Vaccine For Care And Treatment Flat Icon