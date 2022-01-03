 
Stock video

Glitch star icon on black background. creative 4k footage for your video project.

By chemera vladislav

  • Stock footage ID: 1084781497
Video clip length: 00:04FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP44.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV665 kB

Related video keywords