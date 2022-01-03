0
Stock video
Glitch the guy raised his hands icon on black background. creative 4k footage for your video project.
c
- Stock footage ID: 1084781467
Video clip length: 00:04FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|5.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|3.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|681 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:49Miami Downtown, FL, USA - MAY 31, 2020: Black Lives Matter. Many american people went to peaceful protests in the US against the George Floyd death: people are protesting. White and black together
4k00:09Milan, Italy - June 7, 2020: a protester of 'Black Lives Matter' protest with her raised fist against racism and police brutality following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, USA. Black power.
4k00:14African american man hold megaphone. Shout out. Political rally. Social activist speak outdoor against. Black Resistance rebellion. Requirement activity. Opposition public mass. George Floyd racism.
4k00:10Strong Decisive Multi-Ethnic People Standing in Front of Police Protesting with Clenched Fists Raised for Human Freedom. Black Lives Matter. Justice. Protest.
hd00:07Mass protests, students on the streets of the city are holding posters with the inscription we are the same, I cant breathe, black lives matter. People protesting against rasizm and intolerance
hd00:16Hands of Diverse Interracial People Holding Up on Background city wall. Black Male and Female Hands . Black Lives Matter. Antiracism. Equality.