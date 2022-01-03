0
Stock video
Caretaker pushing senior man in wheelchair, life with disability, retirement
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084781038
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:34senior woman patient lying on bed doctor took the patient from bed to wheelchair and carrying out of the room in hospital ward for physiotherapy in rehab .
hd00:18Senior Cancer patient sitting on wheelchair pushing by young woman, daughter or caretaker. Mother and daughter playing around with happiness. Optimistic patient.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
agingassistanceassistingcarecaretakerchairdisabilitydoctorelderlyhealthhealthcarehelphelpfulhomehospitalimpairedimpairmentmalemanmedicalmedicinemobilitymotionmotornursenursingparkpatientphysicalphysicianprofessionalpushingreducedrehabilitationretiredretirementseniorserviceskillsslowslow-motionstaffsupporttherapistvolunteerwheelchairworkerworking