0
Stock video
Man with reduced mobility holding wife's hand, support in relationship, love
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084781035
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1,012.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08New York - 19 June, 2017: Man ordering uber taxi, cab on his smartphone in the city street, outside. Uber application. Close up
4k00:30Brussels, Belgium - Circa 2019: Man POV holding iPhone smartphone running UBER peer-to-peer ridesharing app following trip share my trip during a ride arriving at destination ETA 0 minutes
4k00:16Handheld shot of a Caucasian man in a black suit charging a white electric car at a charging station in the nature field, near the highway at sunset
4k00:17Electronic waste or e-waste recycle. Donation and Recycling Used Electrical Equipment, Mobile device, PC. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
4k00:12A man with mental health problems is consulting a doctor online via mobile phone. Online medical services reduce risks from social distances. The concept of online treatment
hd00:09young attractive man with blue eyes lying in bed using mobile phone at bedroom in dim light texting in smartphone and internet social network addiction concept
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
agedbackcarecloseclose-upcloseupconditioncoupledisabilityelderlyfamilyfemalehandhealthhealthcarehelpholdinghomehusbandimpairedimpairmentinjurylovemanmedicalmobilitymotormovementnursingparkpatientphysicalrecoveryreducedrehabilitationrelationshipretirementrightsseniorserviceskillssocialsupporttogethertogethernessupviewwheelchairwifewoman