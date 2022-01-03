 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Blond woman taking care of husband with disability, walking in park together

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1084781032
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.5 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

Young mother with siblings daughters together running towards sun having fun in city park garden. Family run on green grass at background of trees during summer sunset. Motherhood childhood concept
4k00:16Young mother with siblings daughters together running towards sun having fun in city park garden. Family run on green grass at background of trees during summer sunset. Motherhood childhood concept
Woman drinks tea a cup, and relax on terrace at home in autumn rainy day. Health care, authenticity, sense of balance and calmness. Work from home. 4K Video
4k00:20Woman drinks tea a cup, and relax on terrace at home in autumn rainy day. Health care, authenticity, sense of balance and calmness. Work from home. 4K Video
Young blonde woman in protective medical mask walks down to the street uses phone texts scrolls surfs the internet search news covid19 coronavirus virus protection pandemic city slow motion close up
4k00:17Young blonde woman in protective medical mask walks down to the street uses phone texts scrolls surfs the internet search news covid19 coronavirus virus protection pandemic city slow motion close up
Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful green Eyes, Wind blowing on Blonde Hair. Natural Beauty Baby Face Female. Gorgeous woman looking thoughtfully to the Sky. Slow-motion.
hd00:10Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful green Eyes, Wind blowing on Blonde Hair. Natural Beauty Baby Face Female. Gorgeous woman looking thoughtfully to the Sky. Slow-motion.
Pregnant Mom Listening Music and Relaxing Stay at Home. Portrait Carefree Smiling 30s Woman Standing in Kitchen Sunny Day. Concept Pregnancy and Holidays. Cute Fun Mum Dancing and Preparing Party 4K
4k00:32Pregnant Mom Listening Music and Relaxing Stay at Home. Portrait Carefree Smiling 30s Woman Standing in Kitchen Sunny Day. Concept Pregnancy and Holidays. Cute Fun Mum Dancing and Preparing Party 4K
Professional Drying Technique, Slow Motion. the Top is Clipped Up. Dryer Aims Hair Ends, Close Up. Salon Hair Treatment by Hairdresser of High Qualification. Best Blow-Drying Technique, Salon-Level
hd00:16Professional Drying Technique, Slow Motion. the Top is Clipped Up. Dryer Aims Hair Ends, Close Up. Salon Hair Treatment by Hairdresser of High Qualification. Best Blow-Drying Technique, Salon-Level
Pregnant Mum Listening Music and Relaxing at Home. Portrait Smiling Carefree 30s Woman Dance Enjoyable in Joyful Day. Concept Pregnancy and Party. Happy and Fun Mother Dancing and Preparing Eat 4k
4k00:30Pregnant Mum Listening Music and Relaxing at Home. Portrait Smiling Carefree 30s Woman Dance Enjoyable in Joyful Day. Concept Pregnancy and Party. Happy and Fun Mother Dancing and Preparing Eat 4k
A CloseUp Of A Young Woman's Eyes, She Stares Into Camera, Then Her Eyes Brighten As She Smiles
hd00:13A CloseUp Of A Young Woman's Eyes, She Stares Into Camera, Then Her Eyes Brighten As She Smiles

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy blond woman is playing with pet dog at home next to a sofa. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:15Happy blond woman is playing with pet dog at home next to a sofa. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
The best moments from life mother (girl, woman) play with the child (boy) in the park, baby lightly hair, blue eyes, blondes. Concept the continuation of the family, people, children, babies, children
4k00:12The best moments from life mother (girl, woman) play with the child (boy) in the park, baby lightly hair, blue eyes, blondes. Concept the continuation of the family, people, children, babies, children
Portrait of Gorgeous Caucasian Woman with Deep Blue Eyes, Blonde Hair, Perfect Smile. Beautiful Girl Looks up at the Camera Happily. Abstract Bokeh out of Focus Background. Close-up Shot
4k00:16Portrait of Gorgeous Caucasian Woman with Deep Blue Eyes, Blonde Hair, Perfect Smile. Beautiful Girl Looks up at the Camera Happily. Abstract Bokeh out of Focus Background. Close-up Shot
Close up shot of face of young beautiful woman submerged into bathwater relaxing with eyes closed and then looking at camera
4k00:07Close up shot of face of young beautiful woman submerged into bathwater relaxing with eyes closed and then looking at camera
Same model in other videos
Happy volunteer assisting retired man in wheelchair, professional assistance
4k00:08Happy volunteer assisting retired man in wheelchair, professional assistance
Supportive husband assisting wife with reduced mobility, recovery after injury
4k00:16Supportive husband assisting wife with reduced mobility, recovery after injury
Grey-haired female looking at city view, feeling lonely in old age, sad memories
4k00:06Grey-haired female looking at city view, feeling lonely in old age, sad memories
Female volunteer stroking patient's hand, supporting senior man, companionship
4k00:09Female volunteer stroking patient's hand, supporting senior man, companionship
Kind volunteer comforting upset senior woman in nursing home, emotional support
4k00:13Kind volunteer comforting upset senior woman in nursing home, emotional support
Aged woman with disability in wheelchair, rehabilitation after injury, health
4k00:09Aged woman with disability in wheelchair, rehabilitation after injury, health
Excited aged couple having fun together in city park, life with disability
4k00:15Excited aged couple having fun together in city park, life with disability
Rehabilitation specialist helping senior man to do dumbbell exercise, recovery
4k00:19Rehabilitation specialist helping senior man to do dumbbell exercise, recovery

Related video keywords