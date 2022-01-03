0
Stock video
Woman with skin pigmentation disorder closing laptop, freelancer finishing work
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084781023
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|965.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Microblading eyebrow tattoo, permanent makeup. A master in gloves, using special needle, injects pigment into the skin and stains the eyebrows using hair technique, making them natural, close-up view
4k00:12Carbon face peeling procedure. Laser pulses clean skin of the face. Hardware cosmetology treatment. Process of photothermolysis, warming the skin, laser carbon peeling. Facial skin rejuvenation.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
bankingbrowsingcareercasualcaucasianchattingclosingcommunicationconditiondepigmentationdevelopmentdisorderdistanceeducationendfemalefinishingfreelancefreelancergirlhandshavinghomeinternetjobladylaptopleukodermiamedianetworkingonlinepaymentpigmentationremoterestserviceshoppingsittingskinsocialstudyingtechnologytiredtypingvitiligowebsitewomanworkyoung