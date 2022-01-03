0
Stock video
Supportive husband assisting wife with reduced mobility, recovery after injury
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084781002
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.8 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:27Young man and woman having problems with documents, confused couple looking through papers sitting at home with laptop, checking unpaid bills, worried about overdue debt, searching legal help online
hd00:09African couple sitting on couch at psychologists, black unhappy woman sharing marital problems talking to white counselor holding clipboard, family marriage counseling therapy session concept
4k00:17In the Hospital Woman in Labor Pushes and Gives Birth, Baby Comes out, Obstetricians Assist Delivery, Husband Supports His Wife. Side View Footage.
4k00:15In the Hospital Woman in Labor Pushes and Gives Birth, Baby Comes out, Obstetricians Assist Delivery, Husband Supports His Wife. Close-up Footage
hd00:15young mother screams and cries during childbirth, maternity hospital, strong pain, caucasian woman contractions, obstetricians gynecologists and midwives support
4k00:25Woman giving birth with husband holds her hand in support and obstetricians assisting. Back view of medical staff in protective uniform helping pregnant woman in labor
hd00:14Loving understanding middle aged wife or caregiver listening to senior husband helping with problem, old couple talking at home, mature woman comforting giving support to grey haired elder man patient
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
accessibilityassistanceassistingcarecheerfulcloseclose-upcloseupcoupledisabilityelderlyfamilyfemalehappinesshappyhealthhealthcarehelphomehusbandimpairedimpairmentinjurymanmedicalmobilitymotornursingoutdoorsparkrecoveryreducedrehabilitationrelationshipretiredseniorskillssmilestandsupportsupportivetogethertogethernessupwheelchairwifewoman