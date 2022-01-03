0
Stock video
Excited woman with vitiligo skin condition talking on phone happy with good news
S
By SynthEx
- Stock footage ID: 1084780978
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Happy young lady with uneven pigmentation on body dancing and jumping on bed at home, slow motion, zoom out shot
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
callcasualcaucasiancheerfulcloseclose-upcommunicationconditionconversationdepigmentationdisorderemotionsexcitedeyesfacefamilyfemalefriendfriendshipgadgetgoodhappinesshappyhavinghomeladylaughingleukodermialifestylemobilemoodnewsphonepigmentationportraitrelationshiprestromanticskinsmartphonesmiletalkingtechnologyupvitiligowindowwomanyoung