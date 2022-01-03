 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Excited woman with vitiligo skin condition talking on phone happy with good news

S

By SynthEx

  • Stock footage ID: 1084780978
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.5 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Related stock videos

Happy young lady with uneven pigmentation on body dancing and jumping on bed at home, slow motion, zoom out shot
4k00:26Happy young lady with uneven pigmentation on body dancing and jumping on bed at home, slow motion, zoom out shot
Excited young woman with vitiligo admiring new dress, satisfied with shopping
4k00:14Excited young woman with vitiligo admiring new dress, satisfied with shopping
Excited young woman with vitiligo receiving good news on laptop, promotion
4k00:11Excited young woman with vitiligo receiving good news on laptop, promotion
Disappointed young woman with vitiligo trying dresses on, nervous before date
4k00:14Disappointed young woman with vitiligo trying dresses on, nervous before date
Upset young woman with vitiligo skin trying different clothes, unable to choose
4k00:11Upset young woman with vitiligo skin trying different clothes, unable to choose
Happy woman with vitiligo trying dress on and smiling, satisfied with shopping
4k00:14Happy woman with vitiligo trying dress on and smiling, satisfied with shopping
Young lady with vitiligo skin excited by news on computer, startup business
4k00:17Young lady with vitiligo skin excited by news on computer, startup business
Happy woman with vitiligo calling family online having conference call on laptop
4k00:27Happy woman with vitiligo calling family online having conference call on laptop
Same model in other videos
Nice young woman with vitiligo biting fresh apple, smiling on camera, healthcare
4k00:10Nice young woman with vitiligo biting fresh apple, smiling on camera, healthcare
Young woman with vitiligo spraying perfume on wrist, enjoying favorite aroma
4k00:08Young woman with vitiligo spraying perfume on wrist, enjoying favorite aroma
Woman with skin pigmentation disorder closing laptop, freelancer finishing work
4k00:08Woman with skin pigmentation disorder closing laptop, freelancer finishing work
Disappointed young woman with vitiligo trying dresses on, nervous before date
4k00:14Disappointed young woman with vitiligo trying dresses on, nervous before date
Responsible housewife with vitiligo writing shopping list in notebook, chores
4k00:09Responsible housewife with vitiligo writing shopping list in notebook, chores
Happy young woman with vitiligo skin condition smiling mirror, body positivity
4k00:09Happy young woman with vitiligo skin condition smiling mirror, body positivity
Woman with vitiligo taking painkiller pill, drinking glass of water, healthcare
4k00:07Woman with vitiligo taking painkiller pill, drinking glass of water, healthcare
Busy female freelancer with vitiligo typing on laptop, working from home, career
4k00:11Busy female freelancer with vitiligo typing on laptop, working from home, career

Related video keywords