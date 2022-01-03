 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

White line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation .

S

By Sazhnieva Oksana

  • Stock footage ID: 1084779688
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4351 kB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV4.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV978 kB

Related stock videos

Animation of scissors cutting red tape, alpha channel enabled. Cartoon
hd00:05Animation of scissors cutting red tape, alpha channel enabled. Cartoon
Glowing neon line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation
4k00:10Glowing neon line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation
Blue line scissors icon isolated on white background. Cutting tool sign. Useful for website, banner, greeting cards, apps, and social media posts. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:05Blue line scissors icon isolated on white background. Cutting tool sign. Useful for website, banner, greeting cards, apps, and social media posts. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
White line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
White line Scissors hairdresser and shield icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Scissors hairdresser and shield icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
White line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on white background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on white background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on white background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on white background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.

Related video keywords