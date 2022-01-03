0
Stock video
White line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084779688
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|351 kB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|4.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|978 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Glowing neon line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation
4k00:05Blue line scissors icon isolated on white background. Cutting tool sign. Useful for website, banner, greeting cards, apps, and social media posts. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Scissors hairdresser and shield icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on black background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Scissors hairdresser icon isolated on white background. Hairdresser, fashion salon and barber sign. Barbershop symbol. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Related video keywords
4kanimalanimationartbackgroundbarberbarbershopbladecarecatcontourcutdesigndogequipmentgroominghairhairbrushhaircuthairdresserhairdressinghairstyleiconillustrationisolatedlabellinelinearlineartobjectoutlinepetpuppysalonscissorscissorsshapesharpshopsignsilhouettesteelstylestylistsymboltailortoolvideowork