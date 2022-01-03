0
Stock video
White line Drying clothes icon isolated on black background. Clean shirt. Wash clothes on a rope with clothespins. Clothing care and tidiness. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084779676
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|443 kB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Glowing neon line T-shirt icon isolated on black background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Witch hat icon isolated on black background. Happy Halloween party. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line T-shirt protest icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Washing under 60 degrees celsius icon isolated on white background. Temperature wash. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Electric iron and ironing board icon isolated on black background. Steam iron. 4K Video motion graphic animation
4k00:10Turquoise Square measure foot size icon isolated on blue background. Shoe size, bare foot measuring. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Sport shoes icon - Red Yellow sport shoes - Sneakers shoes - cartoon vector 4K animation on Green screen background