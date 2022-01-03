0
Stock video
White line Jewish sweet bakery icon isolated on black background. Hanukkah sufganiyot. Jewish easter cake. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084779592
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|589 kB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10White line Jewish goblet and hanukkah sufganiyot icon isolated on black background. Jewish sweet bakery. Wine cup for kiddush. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Jewish sweet bakery icon isolated on black background. Hanukkah sufganiyot. Jewish easter cake. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Jewish sweet bakery icon isolated on black background. Hanukkah sufganiyot. Jewish easter cake. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Jewish sweet bakery icon isolated on black background. Hanukkah sufganiyot. Jewish easter cake. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Glowing neon line Jewish sweet bakery icon isolated on black background. Hanukkah sufganiyot. Jewish easter cake. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Glowing neon line Jewish sweet bakery icon isolated on black background. Hanukkah sufganiyot. Jewish easter cake. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Jewish sweet bakery icon isolated on black background. Hanukkah sufganiyot. Jewish easter cake. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Related video keywords
4kanimationartbakedbakerybreadbreakfastbuncakecelebrationchanukahchocolatecontourculturedeliciousdesigndessertdonutdoughdoughnutfestivalfoodhanukahanukkahhebrewholidayiconillustrationisolatedisraeljamjellyjewishjudaismlinelinearlineartoutlinepastrypiereligionreligioussufganiyotsweetsymboltastytraditiontraditionalvideo