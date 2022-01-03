0
Stock video
Morning view above Ubud rice fields, arable water farm land, aerial
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778821
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|86.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28Mystic and foggy drone flight over the canopy primary tropical rainforest. Saül Guiana Amazonian Park
4k00:20Summer morning view of Saint Isaac's Cathedral and threes of Alexander Garden in St.Petersburg and cultural center of city, Russia
4k00:19Aerial birds eye view of Dubai city urban futuristic skyline during fog; World's tallest building and high rise skyscrapers covered in dense fog in Dubai winter season
4k00:29Beautiful Clear Big Sun at Sunrise or Sunset, Big Red Hot Sun in Warm Air Distortion Above Horizon Seamless. 4k Ultra HD
4k00:10Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forest in sunrise soft light. Image processed in orange glow. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:25Blissful sunny morning, Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, United Kingdom, crane up shot, early morning
4k00:44Establishing Aerial View Shot of Lyon Fr, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France, morning light on Basilica of Notre Dame de Fourviere, superb view
4k00:28Establishing Aerial View Shot of Lyon Fr, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France, beautiful, little bit hazy morning, track in, super wide city view