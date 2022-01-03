 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Morning view above Ubud rice fields, arable water farm land, aerial

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778821
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP486.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.6 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial birds eye view of Dubai city urban futuristic skyline during fog
4k00:23Aerial birds eye view of Dubai city urban futuristic skyline during fog
Mystic and foggy drone flight over the canopy primary tropical rainforest. Saül Guiana Amazonian Park
4k00:28Mystic and foggy drone flight over the canopy primary tropical rainforest. Saül Guiana Amazonian Park
Summer morning view of Saint Isaac's Cathedral and threes of Alexander Garden in St.Petersburg and cultural center of city, Russia
4k00:20Summer morning view of Saint Isaac's Cathedral and threes of Alexander Garden in St.Petersburg and cultural center of city, Russia
Aerial birds eye view of Dubai city urban futuristic skyline during fog; World's tallest building and high rise skyscrapers covered in dense fog in Dubai winter season
4k00:19Aerial birds eye view of Dubai city urban futuristic skyline during fog; World's tallest building and high rise skyscrapers covered in dense fog in Dubai winter season
The man is standing near the windows on the night urban background. time lapse
4k00:11The man is standing near the windows on the night urban background. time lapse
Beautiful Clear Big Sun at Sunrise or Sunset, Big Red Hot Sun in Warm Air Distortion Above Horizon Seamless. 4k Ultra HD
4k00:29Beautiful Clear Big Sun at Sunrise or Sunset, Big Red Hot Sun in Warm Air Distortion Above Horizon Seamless. 4k Ultra HD
Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forest in sunrise soft light. Image processed in orange glow. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty.
4k00:10Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forest in sunrise soft light. Image processed in orange glow. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty.
Colorful hot air balloon epic flying above mountain over the fog at sunrise with beautiful sky background - High altitude aerial drone wide view
4k00:12Colorful hot air balloon epic flying above mountain over the fog at sunrise with beautiful sky background - High altitude aerial drone wide view

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Blissful sunny morning, Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, United Kingdom, crane up shot, early morning
4k00:25Blissful sunny morning, Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, United Kingdom, crane up shot, early morning
Establishing Aerial View Shot of Lyon Fr, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France, morning light on Basilica of Notre Dame de Fourviere, superb view
4k00:44Establishing Aerial View Shot of Lyon Fr, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France, morning light on Basilica of Notre Dame de Fourviere, superb view
Establishing Aerial View Shot of Lyon Fr, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France, beautiful, little bit hazy morning, track in, super wide city view
4k00:28Establishing Aerial View Shot of Lyon Fr, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France, beautiful, little bit hazy morning, track in, super wide city view
Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, United Kingdom, capital skyline, dusk dawn early morning
4k00:11Establishing Aerial View Shot of London UK, United Kingdom, capital skyline, dusk dawn early morning

Related video keywords