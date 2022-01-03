0
Stock video
Close up shot of green leaves of tree during calm sunny day in summer, zoom out
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778806
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|41.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:27Green Jungle Trees and Palms Against Blue Sky and Shining Sun. Travel Vacation Nature Concept. Look Up View in Tropical Forest Background. 4K Slowmotion Steadycam Footage. Bali, Indonesia.
4k00:20Bottom up view of lush green foliage of trees with afternoon sun. Walking through the forest with large green trees. Summer background, UHD, 4K
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
4k00:24Magical mountain forest with the trees growing on hills . Warm sunbeams illuminating the trunks and lovely plants. Gimbal shot with parallax effect.
hd00:14Rich green leaves of a tree waving in wind. Beautiful roundish bokeh. Sun shining through. Abstract slow motion shot
4k00:06Beautiful waterfall in green forest, top view. Tropical in mountain jungle. Waterfall in the tropical forest. Big Waterfall in 4k
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15rotating the leaves and stems hamedoreya in the light of the neon lights of blue and red color
4k00:39Four seasons cycle pictured on a tree. Time passing theme in artistic nature background. Stop motion animation.
Related video keywords
backgroundbeautifulbranchbrightclimateclose upcloseupconservationconversationdaydensedetailsecologyextremefloraforestforestryfrostglobalgreenhikein focuslandscapeleaveslens flarelightmagnificentnatureoutdoorspicturesqueplantationplantsseasonslowslow-motionspeciesspringsummersunsunbeamsunlightsunny daytraveltreetreesvegetationwalkwindzoom out