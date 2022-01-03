 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close up shot of green leaves of tree during calm sunny day in summer, zoom out

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778806
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP441.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Green Jungle Trees and Palms Against Blue Sky and Shining Sun. Travel Vacation Nature Concept. Look Up View in Tropical Forest Background. 4K Slowmotion Steadycam Footage. Bali, Indonesia.
4k00:27Green Jungle Trees and Palms Against Blue Sky and Shining Sun. Travel Vacation Nature Concept. Look Up View in Tropical Forest Background. 4K Slowmotion Steadycam Footage. Bali, Indonesia.
Bottom up view of lush green foliage of trees with afternoon sun. Walking through the forest with large green trees. Summer background, UHD, 4K
4k00:20Bottom up view of lush green foliage of trees with afternoon sun. Walking through the forest with large green trees. Summer background, UHD, 4K
Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
Girl palming a mossy tree
hd00:51Girl palming a mossy tree
Magical mountain forest with the trees growing on hills . Warm sunbeams illuminating the trunks and lovely plants. Gimbal shot with parallax effect.
4k00:24Magical mountain forest with the trees growing on hills . Warm sunbeams illuminating the trunks and lovely plants. Gimbal shot with parallax effect.
Rich green leaves of a tree waving in wind. Beautiful roundish bokeh. Sun shining through. Abstract slow motion shot
hd00:14Rich green leaves of a tree waving in wind. Beautiful roundish bokeh. Sun shining through. Abstract slow motion shot
Beautiful waterfall in green forest, top view. Tropical in mountain jungle. Waterfall in the tropical forest. Big Waterfall in 4k
4k00:06Beautiful waterfall in green forest, top view. Tropical in mountain jungle. Waterfall in the tropical forest. Big Waterfall in 4k
Aerial top down view river in tropical jungle green rainforest. 4K
4k00:15Aerial top down view river in tropical jungle green rainforest. 4K

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

rotating the leaves and stems hamedoreya in the light of the neon lights of blue and red color
4k00:15rotating the leaves and stems hamedoreya in the light of the neon lights of blue and red color
Four seasons cycle pictured on a tree. Time passing theme in artistic nature background. Stop motion animation.
4k00:39Four seasons cycle pictured on a tree. Time passing theme in artistic nature background. Stop motion animation.
Low Angle Shot of Palm Tree Forest with a Sunny Blue Sky. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:10Low Angle Shot of Palm Tree Forest with a Sunny Blue Sky. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Young beautiful woman walking through a pathway in a bamboo forest in Kyoto, Japan with soft natural lighting.
4k00:34Young beautiful woman walking through a pathway in a bamboo forest in Kyoto, Japan with soft natural lighting.

Related video keywords