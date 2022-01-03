0
Stock video
Couple in swimwear walking together on tropical Caribbean beach; drone
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778782
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|104.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Drone view of young couple floating on swimming pool with inflatable mattresses enjoying their vacations in tropical paradise. Two people relaxing on holidays having fun in summer days sunbathing.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
beachbeautifulblissfulcaribbeancaribbean coastcentral americacoastalcoastlinecopy spacecosoncouplecrystal cleardominican republicdroneexoticgentle wavesholidayhoneymoonidyllicislandlas terrenasoceanocean breezepalm fringedpalm treespalmsparadisepicturesqueplace for textplaya cosonrelaxsamaná peninsulascenicseashoresummersummertimesurfswimweartogethertouriststranquiltraveltravelerstropicalvacationwalkwaveswhite sand beach