 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial tracks young woman swimming alone off sandy East coast beach

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778698
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4127.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

Drone Flight Over Rooftop Diverse Young Party People Waving At Drone Holding Sparkler Fire New Years Eve Party Festive Time Happy Event Concept During Beautiful Urban Night
4k00:10Drone Flight Over Rooftop Diverse Young Party People Waving At Drone Holding Sparkler Fire New Years Eve Party Festive Time Happy Event Concept During Beautiful Urban Night
Aerial flight above dancing crowd on Holi Festival Of Colors. Crowd of people colored powder and having fun. Russia, Chelyabinsk, 13 June 2015
4k00:20Aerial flight above dancing crowd on Holi Festival Of Colors. Crowd of people colored powder and having fun. Russia, Chelyabinsk, 13 June 2015
Aerial view of the two young women. Tropical aerial landscape with girls. Tanning woman wearing sun hat at the beach on a white sand shot from above. Azure water, sandy Tropical Beach. Top view, loop
4k00:27Aerial view of the two young women. Tropical aerial landscape with girls. Tanning woman wearing sun hat at the beach on a white sand shot from above. Azure water, sandy Tropical Beach. Top view, loop
Aerial - Couple holding hands and jumping in the pool like a cannon ball at the same time. A fun summer day in the pool at home (slow motion)
4k00:18Aerial - Couple holding hands and jumping in the pool like a cannon ball at the same time. A fun summer day in the pool at home (slow motion)
Beautiful young blonde woman at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation. Aerial view of sand beach. Girl enjoying sunny day on travel holiday. Perfect for summer background. Tropical beach.
4k00:32Beautiful young blonde woman at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation. Aerial view of sand beach. Girl enjoying sunny day on travel holiday. Perfect for summer background. Tropical beach.
AERIAL TOP DOWN Cheerful girls and guys playing with ball on colourful floaties in pool. Smiling friends enjoying summer vacation on inflatable pineapple, pizza, flamingo, watermelon, doughnut floats
4k00:09AERIAL TOP DOWN Cheerful girls and guys playing with ball on colourful floaties in pool. Smiling friends enjoying summer vacation on inflatable pineapple, pizza, flamingo, watermelon, doughnut floats
Girl in the pool swims on an inflatable donut of pink color
4k00:13Girl in the pool swims on an inflatable donut of pink color
Aerial - Adult man dives into the the pool while girl is lying on a donut pool float (slow motion)
4k00:14Aerial - Adult man dives into the the pool while girl is lying on a donut pool float (slow motion)

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial View of a Anchored Catamaran Yacht Standing with People Sunbathing on it's Deck. Boat Stands in Azure Sea Waters With Coral Reef Visible.Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:10Aerial View of a Anchored Catamaran Yacht Standing with People Sunbathing on it's Deck. Boat Stands in Azure Sea Waters With Coral Reef Visible.Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
Aerial Shot of a Beautiful Woman with on a Standup Paddleboard. Woman Silhouette with Pink Sunset and Coastal Hills Visible. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:09Aerial Shot of a Beautiful Woman with on a Standup Paddleboard. Woman Silhouette with Pink Sunset and Coastal Hills Visible. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
Aerial: Young Woman Admiring the Gorgeous Views on Moorea , Moorea, French Polynesia
4k00:34Aerial: Young Woman Admiring the Gorgeous Views on Moorea , Moorea, French Polynesia
Aerial: Sexy Young Women Walking into the Waves
4k00:11Aerial: Sexy Young Women Walking into the Waves
Same model in other videos
Young Caucasian woman in sunglasses swims toward camera, sandy beach
4k00:10Young Caucasian woman in sunglasses swims toward camera, sandy beach
Aerial: Young woman in bikini walks into ocean on sandy tropical beach
4k00:12Aerial: Young woman in bikini walks into ocean on sandy tropical beach
Aerial: Young Caucasian woman swimming in sunglasses waves at camera
4k00:09Aerial: Young Caucasian woman swimming in sunglasses waves at camera
Aerial: Lone young woman swims to shore at Surfside Beach, Miami
4k00:09Aerial: Lone young woman swims to shore at Surfside Beach, Miami

Related video keywords