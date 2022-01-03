0
Stock video
Perfect golden sunlight shining on foothill of Mount Agung and Abang at Ubud, aerial
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778623
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|141.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Sailboat Sailing In The Adriatic Sea With Beautiful Reflections Of Sunlight Reflecting On The Surface Near The Losinj Island In Croatia. - aerial arc shot
4k00:50Sunrise, sunset over open Adriatic sea with coast visible in the background. Calm water. Golden sunlight. Cameraes from right to left. 4k footage.
4k00:26crowd of people tropical beach sunny day in Phuket, Thailand.Empty clean beach famous tourist destination relax summer. Palms turquoise sea umbrellas sandy golden island.