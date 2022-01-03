0
Stock video
Leaning palm trees on deserted tropical Caribbean beach; slow aerial
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778617
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|148.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Time lapse dawn on a deserted bay with coconut trees leaning towards the sea, the sun rising from the horizon behind drifting clouds to welcome a beautiful new day
4k00:31Time lapse dawn on a deserted bay with coconut trees leaning towards the sea, the sun rising from the horizon behind drifting clouds to welcome a beautiful new day
4k00:46The afternoon tropical seascape with slanting coconut trees and clean, white sand, rippled waves is great when coming to the beautiful pearl island of Phu Quoc, Vietnam
4k00:51The afternoon tropical seascape with slanting coconut trees and clean, white sand, rippled waves is great when coming to the beautiful pearl island of Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Related video keywords
azurebeachbeautifulblissfulcaribbeancaribbean coastcentral americacoastalcoastlinecopy spacecosoncrystal cleardeserteddominican republicexoticgentle wavesholidayidyllicislandlas terrenasleaningoceanocean breezepalm fringedpalm treespalmsparadisepeacefulperfectpicturesqueplace for textplaya cosonrelaxsaltysamaná peninsulasandyscenicseashoresummersummertimesurftranquiltraveltropicalturquoisevacationwaveswhite sand beach