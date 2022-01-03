0
Stock video
Magical morning sunrise above Ubud with mount Agung and Abang on horizon, aerial
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778608
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|86.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:204K aerial shot of the Corvin Castle at dawn – a Gothic-Renaissance castle in Romania and one of the largest castles in Europe
hd00:20Summer Morning Over Chamomile Field. The ox-eye daisy is widely cultivated and available as a perennial flowering ornamental plant for gardens and designed meadow landscapes.
4k00:304K aerial shot of the Corvin Castle at dawn – a Gothic-Renaissance castle in Romania and one of the largest castles in Europe
4k00:28Aerial view of sunrise in Antigua Guatemala with Agua volcano behind - Arch of Santa Catalina in Antigua Guatemala seen from above early in the morning
4k00:304K aerial shot of the Corvin Castle at dawn – a Gothic-Renaissance castle in Romania and one of the largest castles in Europe
4k00:14Beautiful light of sunrise sky in wild misty nature with wave of low clouds in alpine mountains valley Time lapse
hd00:19Asian senior elder couple holding hand enjoy moment of happy life together with magic hour sky and moon background
Related video keywords
abangaboveaerialagungasiaattractionbalibeautifulcountrysidedawndaybreakdistantdroneearlyfieldfoggygoldengreenhorizonhourhumid steamiconicindonesiaislandlandscapelushmagicalmorningmountmountainnaturericeruralsceneryscenicsunlightsunrisesunshinesunuptourismtouristtowntraveltropicalubudvalleyviewvillagevolcano