0
Stock video
Aerial rises above palm trees to reveal affluent homes, Naples Florida
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778593
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|101.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Stunning Landscape Of Highrise Buildings In Brisbane CBD At Sunset In Brisbane City, Queensland, Australia. - aerial drone shot
4k00:09Flying above the road and between cables of cable-stayed Russian bridge across the Eastern Bosphorus strait on the way to Russian island in Vladivostok. Amazing sunrise. Aerial
4k00:08Rising drone shot reveals spectacular elevated highway and convergence of roads, bridges, viaducts in city at night, transportation and infrastructure development in urban area. 4K hyperlapse
4k00:15CAIRO, EGYPT - AUGUST 4, 2009 Time Lapse Aerial View of Cairo City Skyline Cars Traffic on Road Dusk to Night
4k00:37SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 20, 2020: Panoramic aerial view of Sydney city and Sydney Harbour on a sunny morning in Sydney, Australia
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:35Establishing Aerial View Shot of Lyon Fr, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France, dawn sun rise in Lyon, mini Eiffel Tower
4k00:13Shanghai China Circa-2017, slow zoom aerial view of high-rise office buildings in Shanghai Downtown.
Related video keywords
aboveaerialaffluentbackgroundbeautifulbuildingcitycleandestinationflafloridagreengulf coasthigh anglehomehorizonhouselandscapelocationnaplesnatureneighborhoodorderlyoutdoorpalm treepalm-linedpicturesqueplacequietrevealrisesroadserenesidewalkstreetsummersunnysunshinetidytourismtowntranquiltraveltreetropicalurbanviewwarmwell-kept