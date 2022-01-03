0
Stock video
Hand with Arabic teapot pouring tea into cups. Pool in background. Gimbal, rack focus
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778581
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07The girl raises two national Turkish teapots with her hands. Tea ceremony. Close-up. Vertical video
4k00:05Man hands giving eastern ceramic jug on blue and yellow background, antique goods selling concept. Stock. Process of passing eastern, ancient, ceramic tea or wine jug.
4k00:05Man hands giving eastern ceramic jug on blue and yellow background, antique goods selling concept. Stock. Process of passing eastern, ancient, ceramic tea or wine jug.
Related video keywords
arabicarchitecturalbackgroundbeautifulbuildingbuiltclose upconceptualconstructioncontemporarycopy spacecupsdaylightdecordecorationdesignenvironmentfashiongimbalglass tablehandhomehouseintomanmetalmodernnewlyobjectpersonpoolpouringrack focusrelaxripplescenesceneryshallow focusstyletableteateapotteatimetraditiontraditionaltwilighttypicalviewwater