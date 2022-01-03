 
Hand with Arabic teapot pouring tea into cups. Pool in background. Gimbal, rack focus

By BlackBoxGuild

  Stock footage ID: 1084778581
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

