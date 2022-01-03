0
Stock video
Asian soup and pancake dish on a table
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778545
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|122.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17Cream soup with croutons and pancakes with pork and mushrooms in sour cream sauce. Presentation of the prepared dish.
hd00:14Cook with stailness ladles fried pancake in hot pot. Delicious street food dessert in laos market prepared with hot tawa pan. Slow motion close up.