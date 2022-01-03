 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close-up View of a Hand That is Applying Butter To a Frying Pan - Steady Shot

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778530
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV202.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

Related stock videos

Video of egg being dropped on hot pan
hd00:53Video of egg being dropped on hot pan
Close-up of a Chef Preparing Flambe Style Dish on a Pan. Oil and Alcohol Ignite with Open Flames. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:11Close-up of a Chef Preparing Flambe Style Dish on a Pan. Oil and Alcohol Ignite with Open Flames. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Cube of butter melting sizzling browning in non stick pan skillet in slow motion, preparation for cooking
hd00:23Cube of butter melting sizzling browning in non stick pan skillet in slow motion, preparation for cooking
Assortment of various kinds of Indian cousine on dark rusty table. Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter, Nilgiri, Daal Tarka. Served with fried rice, naan bread and spices.
4k00:29Assortment of various kinds of Indian cousine on dark rusty table. Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter, Nilgiri, Daal Tarka. Served with fried rice, naan bread and spices.
Close-up of chef with wooden spatula interferes with chopped champignon mushrooms in pan. Slow motion video
hd00:12Close-up of chef with wooden spatula interferes with chopped champignon mushrooms in pan. Slow motion video
Close up of trasty fresh prawns with herbs browning in a saute pan in slow motion
hd00:17Close up of trasty fresh prawns with herbs browning in a saute pan in slow motion
Cube of Butter Melting Sizzling Browning in Non Stick Pan Skillet in Slow Motion, Preparation for Cooking - 50 FPS
hd00:12Cube of Butter Melting Sizzling Browning in Non Stick Pan Skillet in Slow Motion, Preparation for Cooking - 50 FPS
Butter Melting In Frying Pan Overhead Shot
hd00:10Butter Melting In Frying Pan Overhead Shot

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Professional Chef Cooks Flambe Style. He Prepares Dish in a Pan with Open Flames. He Works in a Modern Kitchen with Different Ingredients Lying Around. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Professional Chef Cooks Flambe Style. He Prepares Dish in a Pan with Open Flames. He Works in a Modern Kitchen with Different Ingredients Lying Around. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Time lapse of cooking roasted bread with garlic, tomatoes and fresh herbs. Lots of fresh vegetables on wooden table around frying pan
4k00:14Time lapse of cooking roasted bread with garlic, tomatoes and fresh herbs. Lots of fresh vegetables on wooden table around frying pan
Bacon-wrapped beef tournedos, cooked in butter, garlic and thyme, in frying pan. Close up shot in 4K slow motion with Phantom Flex camera. Chef's Table, Food Network and cooking show inspired footage.
4k00:38Bacon-wrapped beef tournedos, cooked in butter, garlic and thyme, in frying pan. Close up shot in 4K slow motion with Phantom Flex camera. Chef's Table, Food Network and cooking show inspired footage.
Bacon-wrapped beef tournedos, cooked in butter, garlic and thyme, in a deep frying pan. Close up with shallow depth of field, shot in 4K slow motion with Phantom Flex camera.
4k00:39Bacon-wrapped beef tournedos, cooked in butter, garlic and thyme, in a deep frying pan. Close up with shallow depth of field, shot in 4K slow motion with Phantom Flex camera.

Related video keywords