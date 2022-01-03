 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Fancy blond woman in swimwear cover up dress walking along pool at Bali resort, reflection on water

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778527
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4113.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

Recreation Happy Laughter 30s Girls Listen Music and Dance on Summer Sunset. Fun Social Group Young Woman and Mans Arms Raised Enjoy Nature Outdoor. Meeting Energy Moving People with Bottle Drink 4k
4k00:25Recreation Happy Laughter 30s Girls Listen Music and Dance on Summer Sunset. Fun Social Group Young Woman and Mans Arms Raised Enjoy Nature Outdoor. Meeting Energy Moving People with Bottle Drink 4k
Young beautiful elegant woman in classic white suit confidently walking down the old stairs in city park
4k00:10Young beautiful elegant woman in classic white suit confidently walking down the old stairs in city park
Young elegant cheerful woman happily taking selfie on smartphone on stairs in old city park over beautiful architecture. Attractive lady taking selfie outdoor
4k00:10Young elegant cheerful woman happily taking selfie on smartphone on stairs in old city park over beautiful architecture. Attractive lady taking selfie outdoor
Young gorgeous elegant woman in classic suite happily using messenger on smartphone and sending selfie on stairs in old city park over historical architecture
4k00:16Young gorgeous elegant woman in classic suite happily using messenger on smartphone and sending selfie on stairs in old city park over historical architecture
Conceptual shot of young gorgeous woman in classic white suit dreamily running down the stairs outdoor. Elegant businesswoman hurry on meet
4k00:12Conceptual shot of young gorgeous woman in classic white suit dreamily running down the stairs outdoor. Elegant businesswoman hurry on meet
Tracking shot of young gorgeous woman in classic white suit standing on stairs in old city park. Elegant girl confidently looking away outdoor
4k00:13Tracking shot of young gorgeous woman in classic white suit standing on stairs in old city park. Elegant girl confidently looking away outdoor
Tracking in shot of young gorgeous woman in white suit happily posing on camera on stairs in old park with beautiful architecture
4k00:11Tracking in shot of young gorgeous woman in white suit happily posing on camera on stairs in old park with beautiful architecture
father christmas and beautiful mrs claus dancing at a disco party
4k00:21father christmas and beautiful mrs claus dancing at a disco party
Same model in other videos
Woman living expensive luxury lifestyle walking down stairs towards infinity pool at resort
4k00:08Woman living expensive luxury lifestyle walking down stairs towards infinity pool at resort
Blond woman in white cover up dress living luxury lifestyle walking poolside at empty resort
4k00:07Blond woman in white cover up dress living luxury lifestyle walking poolside at empty resort
Business woman walking through Bali style restaurant in tropical jungle, luxury lifestyle
4k00:08Business woman walking through Bali style restaurant in tropical jungle, luxury lifestyle
Woman relaxing at edge of infinity pool of luxury Balinese tropical jungle villa, aerial
4k00:15Woman relaxing at edge of infinity pool of luxury Balinese tropical jungle villa, aerial
Woman walking into luxury infinity pool in tropical Bali jungle resort
4k00:09Woman walking into luxury infinity pool in tropical Bali jungle resort
Elegant fashionable blond woman walking down steps in tropical Bali resort
4k00:09Elegant fashionable blond woman walking down steps in tropical Bali resort
Close up of caucasian female toned legs walking into pool, slow motion
4k00:09Close up of caucasian female toned legs walking into pool, slow motion
Elegant blond woman swirling in pool splashing hands through water, slow motion
4k00:14Elegant blond woman swirling in pool splashing hands through water, slow motion

Related video keywords