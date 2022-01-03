 
Slow motion wide view of the beautiful Victoria Memorial House, In the memory of Queen Victoria. The Beautiful marble building built by Britishers in front of the lake in Kolkata.

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778509
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV55.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.7 MB

