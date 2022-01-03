0
Stock video
Tropical rice fields with line of coconut trees in Ubud region during sunrise, aerial
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778497
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|92.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:29Terraced Paddy Field of Pa Bong Pieng in rainy season at Mae chaem Village , Chaingmai Province , Thailand.
4k00:20Aerial view of a farmer preparing to transplanting rice seedlings or young rice plants in a paddy field in Odisha, India. Agricultural Video Footage.