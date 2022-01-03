 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Covered rooftops with pure white snow of Swedish town, aerial top down view

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778461
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4197.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

AERIAL: Flying from a backyard and over the suburban neighborhood during snowstorm. Spectacular view of snow covered rooftops on a cold winter day. Large white snowflakes covering the quiet suburbia.
4k00:15AERIAL: Flying from a backyard and over the suburban neighborhood during snowstorm. Spectacular view of snow covered rooftops on a cold winter day. Large white snowflakes covering the quiet suburbia.
Backwards Aerial Over Snow Covered Rooftops Neighborhood Blue Skies White Clouds Revealing Apartment Building On Left Hand Side
4k00:20Backwards Aerial Over Snow Covered Rooftops Neighborhood Blue Skies White Clouds Revealing Apartment Building On Left Hand Side
Aerial Over Snow Covered Lawns And Rooftops Towards Clear Street
4k00:20Aerial Over Snow Covered Lawns And Rooftops Towards Clear Street
AERIAL: Flying above the snowy rooftops and streets of a calm suburban neighborhood. Cool shot of snowstorm covering the houses, backyards and road with fresh white snow. Idyllic winter weather.
4k00:20AERIAL: Flying above the snowy rooftops and streets of a calm suburban neighborhood. Cool shot of snowstorm covering the houses, backyards and road with fresh white snow. Idyllic winter weather.
AERIAL: Flying high above the empty streets of a suburban neighborhood on a picturesque snowy day. Cool aerial view of white rooftops covered with fresh snow. Idyllic small town in the cold winter.
4k00:25AERIAL: Flying high above the empty streets of a suburban neighborhood on a picturesque snowy day. Cool aerial view of white rooftops covered with fresh snow. Idyllic small town in the cold winter.
AERIAL: Pristine white snow covers the empty streets of an idyllic suburban neighborhood. Flying high above the rooftops of houses in the tranquil village on a snowy day. Blizzard in the suburbs.
4k00:12AERIAL: Pristine white snow covers the empty streets of an idyllic suburban neighborhood. Flying high above the rooftops of houses in the tranquil village on a snowy day. Blizzard in the suburbs.
AERIAL: Flying over the empty private properties in the suburbs on a idyllic snowy winter day. Cinematic aerial view of the tranquil suburban neighborhood and the snow covered streets and rooftops.
4k00:23AERIAL: Flying over the empty private properties in the suburbs on a idyllic snowy winter day. Cinematic aerial view of the tranquil suburban neighborhood and the snow covered streets and rooftops.
AERIAL, TOP DOWN: Blizzard covers roofs and asphalt roads leading through the tranquil suburbs. Flying above the trails in the snow covered streets and private properties in the idyllic village.
4k00:24AERIAL, TOP DOWN: Blizzard covers roofs and asphalt roads leading through the tranquil suburbs. Flying above the trails in the snow covered streets and private properties in the idyllic village.

Related video keywords