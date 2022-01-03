 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

static shot of a plant after rainfall with droplets on the leaves_2

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778416
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP421.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

Water Drop Flows Down on a Leaf, Beautiful realistic 3d animation. 4K
4k00:06Water Drop Flows Down on a Leaf, Beautiful realistic 3d animation. 4K
Slow motion of macro close up of droplet dosing a biological and ecological hemp plant herbal pharmaceutical cbd oil from a jar.
4k00:23Slow motion of macro close up of droplet dosing a biological and ecological hemp plant herbal pharmaceutical cbd oil from a jar.
fresh green leaves with water drops over the water , relaxation with water ripple drops concept , filmed on cinema slow motion camera at 1000 fps
4k00:20fresh green leaves with water drops over the water , relaxation with water ripple drops concept , filmed on cinema slow motion camera at 1000 fps
Close up. It is raining outside. Raindrops break into a puddle. water drop on nature background.
hd00:46Close up. It is raining outside. Raindrops break into a puddle. water drop on nature background.
fresh morning water dew drops on vibrant green grass lit by the sun blowing in the wind close up zooming out through grass slow motion reveal
hd00:10fresh morning water dew drops on vibrant green grass lit by the sun blowing in the wind close up zooming out through grass slow motion reveal
View footage Rain drops into bamboo leaf, Slow motion
hd00:26View footage Rain drops into bamboo leaf, Slow motion
Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system rain guns sprinkler on agricultural wheat field at sunset, helps to grow plants in the dry season, increases crop yields
4k00:23Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system rain guns sprinkler on agricultural wheat field at sunset, helps to grow plants in the dry season, increases crop yields
Super Slow Motion Shot of Droplet Falling from Fresh Green Leaf at 1000fps.
4k00:17Super Slow Motion Shot of Droplet Falling from Fresh Green Leaf at 1000fps.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Big drops of rain fall on the palm's smooth and long green leaves during an intense storm. Fresh water splashes over the tropical plant in vacation house backyard.
4k00:28SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Big drops of rain fall on the palm's smooth and long green leaves during an intense storm. Fresh water splashes over the tropical plant in vacation house backyard.
SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Shiny droplets of fresh water splash over the lush green palm during heavy rainstorm. Glassy raindrops fall on the tropical plant in the backyard of a holiday home.
4k00:21SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Shiny droplets of fresh water splash over the lush green palm during heavy rainstorm. Glassy raindrops fall on the tropical plant in the backyard of a holiday home.

Related video keywords