 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Low aerial flight over Pace Island in Biscayne Bay off Edgewater Miami

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084778377
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4218.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV36.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.2 MB

Related stock videos

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA - JANUARY 2019: Aerial drone panorama view flight over Miami. Venetian Islands and Biscayne Bay. Streets, hotels and residential buildings from above.
4k00:25MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA - JANUARY 2019: Aerial drone panorama view flight over Miami. Venetian Islands and Biscayne Bay. Streets, hotels and residential buildings from above.
AERIAL. Fast flight between buildings at Hong Kong city centre. Sun light at background.
4k00:29AERIAL. Fast flight between buildings at Hong Kong city centre. Sun light at background.
Tropical Ionian Greece Blue Lagoon island Aerial 4k travel video. Ocean sea forest coast seashore, water, yacht boat
4k00:13Tropical Ionian Greece Blue Lagoon island Aerial 4k travel video. Ocean sea forest coast seashore, water, yacht boat
Fly over Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE. Burj Al Arab is a luxury 5 star hotel built on an artificial island in front of Jumeirah beach. Helicopter aerial view at sunrise
hd00:20Fly over Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE. Burj Al Arab is a luxury 5 star hotel built on an artificial island in front of Jumeirah beach. Helicopter aerial view at sunrise
Fly over Jumeirah Beach near Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE. Burj Al Arab is a luxury 5 star hotel built on an artificial island in front of Jumeirah beach. Helicopter aerial view at sunrise
hd00:41Fly over Jumeirah Beach near Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE. Burj Al Arab is a luxury 5 star hotel built on an artificial island in front of Jumeirah beach. Helicopter aerial view at sunrise
Aerial shot of big waterfall - Akaka falls, Big Island, Hawaii, 2016.
4k00:23Aerial shot of big waterfall - Akaka falls, Big Island, Hawaii, 2016.
Aerial view. Stockholm. Old houses, buildings and streets. City center. Sweden. Shot in 4K (ultra-high definition (UHD).
4k00:26Aerial view. Stockholm. Old houses, buildings and streets. City center. Sweden. Shot in 4K (ultra-high definition (UHD).
Morning aerial panorama of old town Rovinj, with reflection at the sea. Istria, Croatia.
4k00:23Morning aerial panorama of old town Rovinj, with reflection at the sea. Istria, Croatia.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of iconic white houses and blue dome churches on steep cliff, Santorini Island, Greece. Village of Oia. Morning light
4k00:32Aerial view of iconic white houses and blue dome churches on steep cliff, Santorini Island, Greece. Village of Oia. Morning light
Flying over famous blue dome churches in Oia village, Santorini Greece. Aerial overhead shot
4k00:17Flying over famous blue dome churches in Oia village, Santorini Greece. Aerial overhead shot

Related video keywords