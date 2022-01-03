0
Stock video
Downward aerial view of swamp plants in tannin black water marsh
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778332
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|219.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|80.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:50Large swamp, Cinema 4k aerial downward view above and over a big wet bog, in lapland pyha-luosto national park, on a cloudy autumn day, in Lappi, Finland
4k00:30Aerial video of forest boggy lake in the Karakansky pine forest near the shore of the Ob reservoir. Camera pointed downwards and rotates. Siberia, Russia.
4k00:19Aerial video of forest boggy lake in the Karakansky pine forest near the shore of the Ob reservoir. Camera pointed downwards and rotates. Siberia, Russia
4k00:25Aerial video of forest boggy lake in the Karakansky pine forest near the shore of the Ob reservoir. Camera pointed downwards and rotates. Siberia, Russia
4k00:13Aerial video of birch-covered swamp in autumn. Camera pointed down. Novosibirsk, Siberia, Russia
4k00:28Aerial video of forest boggy lake in the Karakansky pine forest near the shore of the Ob reservoir. Camera pointed downwards. Siberia, Russia
Related video keywords
aerialbackgroundbayoublackblackwaterbogbrackishclouddarkdownwardecologyecosystemenvironmentevergladefloodedfloodplainfloridafoliagegrassgreenhabitatlandscapemarshnaturalnatureno peoplenobodyoutdoorparkpeacefulplantpondreflectruggedsavannascenicsummerswamptannintidaltourismtranquiltropicalusavegetationwaterwetlandwildwilderness