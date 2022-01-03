0
Stock video
Temple gate in Bali during sunset
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084778290
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|142 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Beautiful aerial view footage of a Balinese traditional gate with mountain view in Bedugul, Bali, Indonesia. Shot in 4k resolution
4k00:10Beautiful traditional hindu Gate at sunrise on background scenery mountain in fog. Bali is a famous destination for its breathtaking nature and culture. 4K
hd00:09Balinese temple sculpture with red flower, detailing the weathered surface with white fungus and moss. Lush vegetation and temples on the background. Slow tracking shot and shallow depth-of-field.